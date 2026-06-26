A Clutch Win for Monterey Bay!!!
Published on June 26, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Monterey Bay FC YouTube Video
Ilijah Paul scored a stoppage-time winner as Monterey Bay FC took a 1-0 victory against El Paso Locomotive FC on Saturday night at Cardinale Stadium, giving the hosts their fourth win of the season to continue to move closer to the playoff line in the USL Championship's Western Conference.
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 26, 2026
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- Integris Strengthens Partnership with Monterey Bay Football Club - Monterey Bay FC
- Monterey Bay FC Signs Quinton Elliot on Loan from Columbus Crew - Monterey Bay FC
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