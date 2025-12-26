A 90-Yard HOUSE CALL by Justin Rankin!

Edmonton Elks YouTube Video







Justin Rankin turns on the burners and takes this one 90 yards to the house, one of the most explosive plays of the 2025 CFL season.







Canadian Football League Stories from December 26, 2025

