A 3-Run Ninth Sinks Blue Crabs in Opening Game

August 5, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







(Waldorf,MD) The Blue Crabs were set to face off against the Charleston Dirty Birds for the third time in the last four weeks. The Blue Crabs were coming off their fifth-straight series win after defeating the Lexington Counter Clocks; Tony Dibrell was starting the game for the Crabs.

Diego Goris was the one that got the first two runs on the board; after a single from Justin O'Connor, Goris belted a ball over the blue monster, and Charleston was in the lead.

Colt Webb dealt early against the Crabs, going six no-hit innings; his no-hitter was broken when Jack Sundberg brought his hands in to rip a single into right. Two batters later, Khalil Lee soured one over the wall for his 10th home run of the season to tie the game.

Tony Dibrell settled in after the home run from Diego Goris; he would go on to retire 20-straight Dirty Birds before issuing a walk. He would go eight innings, allow just three hits, and punch out 10 for his second double-digit strikeout performance.

Bruce Rondón would pitch the ninth, and the Dirty Birds put up three runs and held on to a three-run win to open the series.

The Blue Crabs will host their Paint the park pink night on Saturday. Southern Maryland will look to even up the series with Charleston, and they will turn to Ian Kahaloa. Kahaloa's last start was against this club, and he threw a 99-pitch complete game. The first pitch is at 6:35 PM; tickets for the event tonight can be purchased ; a live stream for the contest is on FloBaseball.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 5, 2023

A 3-Run Ninth Sinks Blue Crabs in Opening Game - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.