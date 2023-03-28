9 Days Until Opening Day

Comstock Park, MI - The start of baseball season is always highly anticipated, but this year there is extra excitement in the air at LMCU Ballpark.

"This is our thirtieth year of Whitecaps Baseball. Three decades of fun, community, experiences," beamed Jim Jarecki, VP and General Manager of the West Michigan Whitecaps. "This is generational. People who started coming to games in the 90s are now bringing their kids and grandkids to games. We're thrilled to be kicking off another season so the community can make memories at LMCU Ballpark."

The Whitecaps home opener, presented by LMCU, begins with the first pitch at 6:35 p.m. on Thursday, April 6. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Whitecaps 30th Anniversary trucker hat. As tradition, the Dixieland Band will entertain fans as they enter the gates. It's also Michigan Army National Guard Thrifty Thursday, so fans can enjoy $3 hot dogs, Pepsi products and 20 oz beers. Show your active college or military ID at the box office for half-off Reserved Seats or lawn tickets. The first game of the season will be capped off with a post-game firework show, presented by Farm Bureau Insurance.

Leading up to the opening 3-game homestand, one Lucky Fan will be selected for a chance to win $30,000. "April 3-5, Lucky Envelopes containing 4 tickets to opening day, 4 hot dog & soda vouchers, a parking pass and a $50 gift card, will be hidden around West Michigan," explained Ben Love, Fan Entertainment Manager for the West Michigan Whitecaps. "Stay tuned to our social media channels on those days for clues where to find the envelopes. Then, at the Whitecaps home opener on April 6, one of the Lucky Fans will be selected to come down onto the field and choose two envelopes out of the 20 on display. If they pick the two winning envelopes, they'll be $30,000 richer!"

In typical Whitecaps fashion, there are unique new food offerings at the ballpark this year. "The Firecracker Dog is our 2023 Fan Food Vote winner. It's a grilled hot dog on a steamed bun, smeared with cream cheese and topped with grilled onions, peppers, and crispy jalapeno chips.It's hot and flavorful and will definitely spark your taste buds," Love said.

"You won't want to miss the newly founded Queso Castle, found near the third base side of the concourse," said Danielle O'Connor, Food and Beverage Operations Manager. "This is where you'll find cheesy, one-of-a-kind, savory delights, including The Queso Queen which will be a favorite for all the cheese lovers: Waffle fries layered with ALL the kingdom's cheese, then topped off with all the fixings and served in a bucket."

Among the many notable dates at LMCU Ballpark this season include:

3 30th Anniversary Celebrations: June 9, June 30, August 4

5 Made in Michigan Wednesday, featuring appearances by celebrity athletes who were born in, or played for a team in Michigan.

3 Dog Day dates to bring your pooch to the ballpark. May 25, June 20, and September 5

Princess Night is May 26

The first alternate persona game (AKA Grand Slam Brands) is June 10 when the Whitecaps become Las Calaveras de West Michigan. Followed by Grand Rapids Dam Breakers on July 29 and Beer City Bung Hammers on August 18.

Star Wars Night returns on June 24

Negro League Appreciation Night on June 29

Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond on Friday, July 14 featuring appearances by Thor. Marvel's Superhero Night on July 15 with appearances by Captain America. Marvel's Superhero Day on July 16 with appearances by Spider-Man.

For tickets, the full promotions schedule and other information: whitecapsbaseball.com.

