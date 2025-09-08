9.7.2025: Spokane Velocity FC vs. Westchester SC - Game Highlights

Published on September 7, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC YouTube Video







Spokane Velocity FC secures 2-1 comeback victory against Westchester SC at ONE Spokane Stadium, as Andre Lewis, Jalen Crisler score to help Spokane claim fourth victory in last five matches.







United Soccer League One Stories from September 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.