9.7.2025: Spokane Velocity FC vs. Westchester SC - Game Highlights
Published on September 7, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Spokane Velocity FC YouTube Video
Spokane Velocity FC secures 2-1 comeback victory against Westchester SC at ONE Spokane Stadium, as Andre Lewis, Jalen Crisler score to help Spokane claim fourth victory in last five matches.
