9.7.2025: Lexington SC vs. Brooklyn FC - Game Highlights
Published on September 7, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Lexington Sporting Club YouTube Video
A first-half brace from Catherine Berry gives Lexington SC a 2-0 victory for its first win of the season and first-ever win against Brooklyn FC.
Gainbridge Super League Stories from September 7, 2025
- Cat Barry Bags Brace In Lexington's 2-0 Win Over Brooklyn FC - Lexington Sporting Club
- Spokane Zephyr FC Play a Tough Match Against Fort Lauderdale United FC in Home Opener - Spokane Zephyr FC
- Simpson Scores Again, Lifts Fort Lauderdale to First Victory of Season - Fort Lauderdale United FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lexington Sporting Club Stories
- Cat Barry Bags Brace In Lexington's 2-0 Win Over Brooklyn FC
- Lexington SC Adds Former NWSL Defender Taylor Leach to Gainbridge Super League Coaching Staff
- LSC Women Clash with Brooklyn FC in 2025/26 Home Opener
- FIFA World Cup Champion Briana Scurry to Headline Women's Panel at LSC's Women's Home Opener
- Lexington Sporting Club Announces 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League Theme Night & Promotional Schedule