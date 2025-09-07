9.6.2025: Sporting JAX vs. Dallas Trinity FC - Game Highlights
Published on September 6, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Sporting Club Jacksonville YouTube Video
Dallas Trinity FC earns its third consecutive win after the 15-year-old substitute Rhea Moore scored the late game-winner for the 1-0 victory over Sporting JAX.
