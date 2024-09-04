9.4.2024: Spokane Velocity FC vs. Union Omaha - Game Highlights
September 4, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Spokane Velocity FC YouTube Video
Spokane Velocity FC becomes first USL League One expansion side to defeat reigning Players' Shield holders multiple times across its first season, claims 2-1 victory against Union Omaha at ONE Spokane Stadium on national television debut through goals from former Owl Luis Gil, first-year profesisonal Camron Miller.
