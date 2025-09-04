9.3.2025: Brooklyn FC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC - Game Highlights
Published on September 3, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)
Brooklyn FC YouTube Video
Brooklyn FC and Spokane Zephyr FC split points in a 1-1 draw as Emma Loving's long range goal put the home side ahead before Emma Jaskaniec scored the late equalizer to rescue a point for Spokane.
