9.3.2025: Brooklyn FC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC - Game Highlights

Published on September 3, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn FC YouTube Video







Brooklyn FC and Spokane Zephyr FC split points in a 1-1 draw as Emma Loving's long range goal put the home side ahead before Emma Jaskaniec scored the late equalizer to rescue a point for Spokane.







