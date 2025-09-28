9.28.2025: Carolina Ascent FC vs. Sporting JAX - Game Highlights
Published on September 28, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
A first-half hat trick from Ashlyn Puerta and a goal from Paige Kenton gave Sporting JAX a 4-3 win against Carolina Ascent after the home side fought back into the match with a brace from Mackenzie George and goal by Rylee Baisden.
Gainbridge Super League Stories from September 28, 2025
