9.28.2025: Carolina Ascent FC vs. Sporting JAX - Game Highlights

Published on September 28, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

A first-half hat trick from Ashlyn Puerta and a goal from Paige Kenton gave Sporting JAX a 4-3 win against Carolina Ascent after the home side fought back into the match with a brace from Mackenzie George and goal by Rylee Baisden.







