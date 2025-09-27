9.26.2025: Lexington SC vs. Dallas Trinity FC - Game Highlights

Published on September 26, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Lexington Sporting Club YouTube Video







Catherine Barry and Addie McCain each record braces, and Emina Ekić and Shea Moyer scored their first goals of the season in Lexington SC's 6-1 rout against Dallas Trinity FC.







