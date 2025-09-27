9.26.2025: Lexington SC vs. Dallas Trinity FC - Game Highlights
Published on September 26, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Lexington Sporting Club YouTube Video
Catherine Barry and Addie McCain each record braces, and Emina Ekić and Shea Moyer scored their first goals of the season in Lexington SC's 6-1 rout against Dallas Trinity FC.
Gainbridge Super League Stories from September 26, 2025
- Lexington SC Obliterates Dallas Trinity FC At Home, 6-1 - Lexington Sporting Club
- Dallas Trinity FC Falls at Lexington SC, 6-1 - Dallas Trinity FC
- Fort Lauderdale United Starts Road Trip with Sunday Showdown in Brooklyn - Fort Lauderdale United FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lexington Sporting Club Stories
- Lexington SC Obliterates Dallas Trinity FC At Home, 6-1
- Match Preview: Lexington Sporting Club vs. Dallas Trinity FC - September 26, 2025 - 6 p.m. ET
- Lexington Sporting Club Unveils LSC ONE Membership
- Lexington SC Extends Clean Sheet Streak To Three Straight In Draw Vs. Spokane Zephyr FC
- Undefeated Lexington SC Women to Host Spokane Zephyr FC