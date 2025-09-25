9.24.2025: Carolina Ascent FC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC - Game Highlights
Published on September 24, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Carolina Ascent FC YouTube Video
Spokane Zephyr FC earned its first-ever win against Carolina Ascent FC as Tori Zierenberg scored the lone goal in the 1-0 victory and Hope Hisey recorded her third consecutive clean sheet.
Gainbridge Super League Stories from September 24, 2025
- Carolina Ascent Drops First Match, Loses to Spokane 1-0 - Carolina Ascent FC
- Gio Reyna Joins Fort Lauderdale United Ownership Group - Fort Lauderdale United FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Carolina Ascent FC Stories
- Carolina Ascent Drops First Match, Loses to Spokane 1-0
- Carolina Ascent FC to Host Spokane Zephyr FC for 704 Night
- Rise Together Community Event with Carolina Ascent FC Saturday
- Carolina Ascent Complete Another Comeback, Draw Sporting Jax 2-2
- Carolina Ascent Heads to Jacksonville for Saturday Night Match