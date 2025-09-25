9.24.2025: Carolina Ascent FC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC - Game Highlights

Published on September 24, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Carolina Ascent FC YouTube Video







Spokane Zephyr FC earned its first-ever win against Carolina Ascent FC as Tori Zierenberg scored the lone goal in the 1-0 victory and Hope Hisey recorded her third consecutive clean sheet.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from September 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.