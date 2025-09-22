9.21.2025: Westchester SC vs. Texoma FC - Game Highlights

Published on September 21, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Westchester SC YouTube Video







Westchester SC snaps 11-match unbeaten streak, overcomes early deficit against Texoma FC to claim 2-1 victory at The Stadium at Memorial Field, as WSC's Rashid Tetteh, Juan Carlos Obergón, Jr. find the back of the net in second half.







