9.21.2025: Portland Hearts of Pine vs. FC Naples - Game Highlights

Published on September 21, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine YouTube Video







Portland Hearts of Pine extend club-best unbeaten streak to seven matches, remain unbeaten against FC Naples in third meeting, as Ollie Wright's penalty kick goal in the 39th minute sealed Hearts' 1-0 victory against 10-man Naples at Fitzpatrick Stadium.







United Soccer League One Stories from September 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.