9.21.2025: Portland Hearts of Pine vs. FC Naples - Game Highlights
Published on September 21, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Portland Hearts of Pine YouTube Video
Portland Hearts of Pine extend club-best unbeaten streak to seven matches, remain unbeaten against FC Naples in third meeting, as Ollie Wright's penalty kick goal in the 39th minute sealed Hearts' 1-0 victory against 10-man Naples at Fitzpatrick Stadium.
