9.20.2025: Richmond Kickers vs. Charlotte Independence - Game Highlights

Published on September 20, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers YouTube Video







Darwin Espinal's first-half goal and Chandler O'Dwyer's late penalty were not enough for the Richmond Kickers as they fell 3-2 to the Charlotte Independence at City Stadium with Christian Chaney recording a brace and Bachir Ndiaye scoring just before halftime for the visitors.







