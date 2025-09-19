9.18.2025: DC Power FC vs. Brooklyn FC - Game Highlights

Published on September 18, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

DC Power FC and Brooklyn FC split points in a 2-2 draw as Kelsey Hill and Rebecca Cooke equalized for the visitors after Loza Abera and Gianna Gourley put DC ahead before halftime.







