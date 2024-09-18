9.18.2024: Lexington SC vs. Central Valley Fuego FC - Game Highlights

September 18, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Lexington SC tallies largest win in club history - tied for largest in USL League One history - in second match at new Lexington SC Stadium through 7-1 shellacking of Central Valley Fuego FC; Cameron Lancaster, Nico Brown, Ates Diouf each record multiple goal contributions to move side within point of postseason position.

