9.17.2025: Union Omaha vs. Spokane Velocity FC - Game Highlights
Published on September 17, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Two goals in three minutes from Sergio Ors in the dying moments salvaged a 2-2 draw for Union Omaha against Spokane Velocity FC at Werner Park after the visitors took the lead through goals from Neco Brett and Shavon John-Brown.
