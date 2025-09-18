9.17.2025: Union Omaha vs. Spokane Velocity FC - Game Highlights

Published on September 17, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha YouTube Video







Two goals in three minutes from Sergio Ors in the dying moments salvaged a 2-2 draw for Union Omaha against Spokane Velocity FC at Werner Park after the visitors took the lead through goals from Neco Brett and Shavon John-Brown.







