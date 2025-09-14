9.13.2025: Las Vegas Lights FC vs. Miami FC - Game Highlights

Published on September 14, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC's Raiko Arozarena and Miami FC's Nicolas Campisi each recorded five-save shutouts as their sides played to an entertaining scoreless draw at Cashman Field which saw the side combine for 26 shots and each hit the woodwork.







