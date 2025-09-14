9.13.2025: Las Vegas Lights FC vs. Miami FC - Game Highlights
Published on September 14, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Las Vegas Lights FC YouTube Video
Las Vegas Lights FC's Raiko Arozarena and Miami FC's Nicolas Campisi each recorded five-save shutouts as their sides played to an entertaining scoreless draw at Cashman Field which saw the side combine for 26 shots and each hit the woodwork.
Check out the Las Vegas Lights FC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 14, 2025
- Monterey Bay Falls at Home to Hartford Athletic - Monterey Bay FC
- Rising Rallies To Take Point Against Sacramento - Phoenix Rising FC
- FC Tulsa Stuns New Mexico United with Late Winner on the Road - FC Tulsa
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Las Vegas Lights FC Stories
- Las Vegas Lights FC Signs Midfielder Tommy McNamara
- Las Vegas Lights FC Announces Devin Rensing as Head Coach
- Las Vegas Lights FC Acquires Forward McKinze Gaines and Defender Anthony Herbert from New Mexico United
- Las Vegas Lights FC Acquires Forward Stefan Stojanovic from FC Tulsa
- Head Coach Antonio Nocerino and Las Vegas Lights FC Agree to Part Ways