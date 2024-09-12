9.11.2024: Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC vs. Union Omaha - Game Highlights

September 12, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC YouTube Video







Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC extends unbeaten streak to nine matches across all competitions, shuts out nine-man Union Omaha side, 2-0, with goals from Ethan Hoard, Bruno Rendón to advance to inaugural USL Jägermeister Cup Final.

