9.11.2024: Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC vs. Union Omaha - Game Highlights
September 12, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC YouTube Video
Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC extends unbeaten streak to nine matches across all competitions, shuts out nine-man Union Omaha side, 2-0, with goals from Ethan Hoard, Bruno Rendón to advance to inaugural USL Jägermeister Cup Final.
Check out the Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...
United Soccer League One Stories from September 12, 2024
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC Stories
- Hailstorm Host Omaha in USL Jägermeister Cup Semifinal
- Hailstorm Announce Midfielder Chase Godzieski as First Academy Signing
- Time Changed for Sunday's Game against Ogden
- Hailstorm Looking to Bounce Back in Knoxville
- Hailstorm Hit Five in Win over Knoxville