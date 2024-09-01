9.1.2024: South Georgia Tormenta FC vs. One Knoxville - Game Highlights
September 1, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
One Knoxville SC extends unbeaten streak to nine matches across all competitions, records third consecutive 1-0 victory against South Georgia Tormenta FC as former Ibis, Jordan Skelton, tallies winning score for One Knox in Statesboro, concluding group stage of inagurual USL Jägermeister Cup.
