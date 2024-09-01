9.1.2024: South Georgia Tormenta FC vs. One Knoxville - Game Highlights

September 1, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC YouTube Video







One Knoxville SC extends unbeaten streak to nine matches across all competitions, records third consecutive 1-0 victory against South Georgia Tormenta FC as former Ibis, Jordan Skelton, tallies winning score for One Knox in Statesboro, concluding group stage of inagurual USL Jägermeister Cup.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from September 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.