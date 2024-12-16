8th Round of Shootouts Lift Savage over Stars

December 16, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Kent, WA - It took 60 minutes of regulation play, 10 minutes of overtime, and eight rounds of shootouts to decide at winner at the accesso ShoWare Center on Sunday afternoon. When the dust settled, the Chihuahua Savage (2-0-0) escaped with a 4-3 win over the Tacoma Stars (1-0-1).

Just as last year's games between these teams were decided by a single goal, this one was closely contested the entire way as well.

The Stars were able to take a 2-0 lead early in the 2nd quarter following a 1st quarter goal by Willie Spurr and an unassisted goal by Nick Perera to put Tacoma up with the only multi-goal lead of the game with 12:48 to play in the opening half.

Pedro Castaneda and Hugo Puentes brought the game level for Chihuahua with 39 seconds to go in the 2nd quarter.

14 seconds later, Perera's second goal of the game gave the Stars a 3-2 lead at the half.

It was Castaneda's second of the game that proved to be the only goal of the 2nd half and forced the game to overtime where the teams remained deadlocked after the extra period of play.

In the eighth round of shootouts, it was Jorge Rios, who scored on two previous attempts as well which ended up the game-winner for Chihuahua.

