8.30.2025: Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC - Game Highlights
Published on August 30, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)
Fort Lauderdale United FC YouTube Video
Fort Lauderdale United FC and Carolina Ascent FC battled to a 2-2 draw at Beyond Bancard Field. Carolina's Maddie Mercado made history with the league's fastest goal, finding the net just 43 seconds after kickoff. A late own goal by FTL UTD added to Carolina's tally, helping them earn a point. Ella Simpson and Kiara Locklear scored for the home side.
