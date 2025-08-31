8.30.2025: Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC - Game Highlights

Published on August 30, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC and Carolina Ascent FC battled to a 2-2 draw at Beyond Bancard Field. Carolina's Maddie Mercado made history with the league's fastest goal, finding the net just 43 seconds after kickoff. A late own goal by FTL UTD added to Carolina's tally, helping them earn a point. Ella Simpson and Kiara Locklear scored for the home side.







