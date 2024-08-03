8.3.2024: Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC vs. Richmond Kickers - Game Highlights

August 3, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC YouTube Video







Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC win third consecutive match across all competitions, fourth consecutive match against Richmond Kickers with 3-1 home victory courtesy of goals from Bruno Rendón, Ethan Hoard and Noah Powder.

