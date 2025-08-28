8.27.2025: One Knoxville SC vs. FC Naples - Game Highlights
Published on August 27, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
One Knoxville SC YouTube Video
One Knoxville SC and FC Naples played to a scoreless 0-0 draw at Covenant Health Park as the visitors extended their unbeaten streak in league play to seven matches.
Check out the One Knoxville SC Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from August 27, 2025
- Forward Madison FC Defeat Texoma FC Tonight in Three-Goal Thriller - Forward Madison FC
- Texoma Comes up Short in Madison - Texoma FC
- The Vision Behind Corpus Christi FC - Corpus Christi FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent One Knoxville SC Stories
- No. 3 and No. 4 Teams Clash as Knoxville Hosts FC Naples
- Knoxville's Eight-Game Unbeaten Streak Snapped by Richmond
- Knoxville Rises to No. 3 with Win over Richmond
- Knoxville Looks to Continue to Climb Standings in First Clash with Richmond
- Knoxville Extends Unbeaten Streak in Win against Reigning Champions, Union Omaha