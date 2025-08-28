8.27.2025: One Knoxville SC vs. FC Naples - Game Highlights

Published on August 27, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC YouTube Video







One Knoxville SC and FC Naples played to a scoreless 0-0 draw at Covenant Health Park as the visitors extended their unbeaten streak in league play to seven matches.







