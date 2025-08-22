8.21.2025: Forward Madison FC vs. Spokane Velocity FC - Game Highlights
Published on August 21, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Spokane Velocity FC YouTube Video
Anuar Peláez nets 10th goal of season, helps Spokane Velocity FC return to top of table with 1-0 road victory against Forward Madison FC at Breese Stevens Field, as Velocity FC extends winning streak to three, 'Mingos remain winless across last six.
Check out the Spokane Velocity FC Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from August 21, 2025
- Westchester Soccer Club Returns Home to Mt. Vernon Sunday Hosting Portland in USL League One Action - Westchester SC
- CCFC Weekly: From Semi-Pro to Professional - Corpus Christi FC
- Michael Knapp to Miss Remainder of 2025 Season Due to Injury - Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
- Knoxville Rises to No. 3 with Win over Richmond - One Knoxville SC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Spokane Velocity FC Stories
- Spokane Velocity FC Achieves Its First 10 Win Season with Victory Over AV Alta FC
- USL Spokane Welcomes Carrie Taylor as New Vice President of Soccer Operations
- Spokane Velocity FC Secures Win, 2-1, Against Union Omaha in USL League One's 1000th Match
- Spokane Velocity FC Falls to Sacramento Republic FC 1-0 in Final Jägermeister Cup Match
- Spokane Velocity FC Falls to Chattanooga Red Wolves SC in Challenging Away Match