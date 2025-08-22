8.21.2025: Forward Madison FC vs. Spokane Velocity FC - Game Highlights

Published on August 21, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Anuar Peláez nets 10th goal of season, helps Spokane Velocity FC return to top of table with 1-0 road victory against Forward Madison FC at Breese Stevens Field, as Velocity FC extends winning streak to three, 'Mingos remain winless across last six.







