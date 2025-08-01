8.1.2025: Westchester SC vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC - Game Highlights

August 1, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Westchester SC YouTube Video







Through Jordan Ayimbila's 74th minute winner, Chattanooga Red Wolves SC confirms best start to regular season in club history, moves to top of table with 3-1 road victory against Westchester SC, as Golden Glove leader Jason Smith and Chattanooga outlast Golden Boot leader Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. and Westchester at The Stadium at Memorial Field.







