8.1.2025: Westchester SC vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC - Game Highlights
August 1, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Through Jordan Ayimbila's 74th minute winner, Chattanooga Red Wolves SC confirms best start to regular season in club history, moves to top of table with 3-1 road victory against Westchester SC, as Golden Glove leader Jason Smith and Chattanooga outlast Golden Boot leader Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. and Westchester at The Stadium at Memorial Field.
