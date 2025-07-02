7.2.2025: Westchester SC vs. Greenville Triumph SC - Game Highlights
July 2, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Greenville Triumph SC stormed out the gates with three first-half goals to earn a comfortable 3-0 win over Westchester SC at The Stadium at Memorial Field, with Rodrigo Robles scoring a brace and Chapa Herrera converting from the penalty spot to earn consecutive wins for the visitors for the first time this season.
