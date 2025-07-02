7.2.2025: Westchester SC vs. Greenville Triumph SC - Game Highlights

July 2, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Westchester SC YouTube Video







Greenville Triumph SC stormed out the gates with three first-half goals to earn a comfortable 3-0 win over Westchester SC at The Stadium at Memorial Field, with Rodrigo Robles scoring a brace and Chapa Herrera converting from the penalty spot to earn consecutive wins for the visitors for the first time this season.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.