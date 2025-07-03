7.2.2025: Spokane Velocity FC vs. Texoma FC - Game Highlights
July 3, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Spokane Velocity FC opened the scoring just before halftime with a lovely finish from Nil Vinyals before Texoma FC struck back through Maciej Bortniczuk in the 64th minute as both sides extended their respective unbeaten streaks with a 1-1 draw at One Spokane Stadium.
