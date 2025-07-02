7.2.2025: Birmingham Legion FC vs. Charleston Battery - Game Highlights

July 2, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Matt VanOekel became the fourth goalkeeper to record 50 shutouts in the USL Championship's regular season as Birmingham Legion FC played to a 0-0 draw against the Charleston Battery at Protective Stadium as VanOekel posted a six-save shutout.







