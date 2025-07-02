7.2.2025: Birmingham Legion FC vs. Charleston Battery - Game Highlights
July 2, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Birmingham Legion FC YouTube Video
Matt VanOekel became the fourth goalkeeper to record 50 shutouts in the USL Championship's regular season as Birmingham Legion FC played to a 0-0 draw against the Charleston Battery at Protective Stadium as VanOekel posted a six-save shutout.
Check out the Birmingham Legion FC Statistics
