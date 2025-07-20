7.19.2025: Sacramento Republic FC vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights
July 20, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC YouTube Video
Brooks Thompson posted a six-save shutout as Lexington SC held on for a 0-0 draw against Sacramento Republic FC at Heart Health Park despite being reduced to 10 players in the 37th minute due to Daniel Wu's red card for two cautionable offenses.
Check out the Sacramento Republic FC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 20, 2025
- Republic FC Draws Lexington SC, 0-0 - Sacramento Republic FC
- Orange County SC Goes All in on Las Vegas Lights FC - Orange County SC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sacramento Republic FC Stories
- Republic FC Draws Lexington SC, 0-0
- SRFC Unified Team Goes on the Road for First-Ever Special Olympics Tournament in SoCal
- Match Preview: Republic FC vs. Lexington SC
- Republic FC Signs 2024 Breakout Striker Khori Bennett
- Fan Vote Now Open: Danny Vitiello Earns Save of the Week Nomination