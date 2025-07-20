7.19.2025: Sacramento Republic FC vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights

July 20, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC YouTube Video







Brooks Thompson posted a six-save shutout as Lexington SC held on for a 0-0 draw against Sacramento Republic FC at Heart Health Park despite being reduced to 10 players in the 37th minute due to Daniel Wu's red card for two cautionable offenses.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 20, 2025

