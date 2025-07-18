7.18.2025: Union Omaha vs. South Georgia Tormenta FC - Game Highlights

July 18, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha YouTube Video







A first-half brace from Yaniv Bazini earned South Georgia Tormenta FC a 2-1 win over Union Omaha at Werner Park with Ryan Becher scoring for the hosts in the 13th minute, giving Tormenta its first win over Omaha in club history and its first away win of the season.







