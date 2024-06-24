7 17 Credit Union Partners with Mahoning Valley Scrappers for 7 17 Financial Wellness Night at the Ballpark

June 24, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release







NILES, OH - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are excited to host 7 17 Credit Union's Financial Wellness Night at Eastwood Field on Thursday, July 18th. The Scrappers will take on the State College Spikes at a special game time of 7:17 pm. As a part of 7 17 Credit Union's 67th anniversary celebration and commitment to the Valley's financial wellbeing, members of the community are invited to receive complimentary tickets to the game, courtesy of 7 17. Prizes will be awarded throughout the game and a fireworks show will follow, presented by 7 17 Credit Union.

Upon entry to the game, 7 17 will also provide a voucher for a free hot dog and soft drink to everyone in attendance.

"Our mission is to help people improve their lives financially and to support the communities we serve. I can't imagine a more appropriate way to celebrate our members, our community and our anniversary than by inviting our incredible community to join us at Eastwood Field for a night out full of camaraderie, food, and fireworks," said John Demmler, president and CEO of 7 17 Credit Union. "We will have a fun evening celebrating our year-round focus on financial wellness. While we won't be promoting products, we will be introducing a new youth account designed to help young people on the path to developing life-long savings habits."

Complimentary Upper Box seat and General Admission seat tickets are available now at the Chevy All Stars Box Office at Eastwood Field. Fans must come to the Box Office in person to receive the complimentary tickets, subject to availability, with a maximum of ten per person. Fans are encouraged to get tickets in advance of the game.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 24, 2024

7 17 Credit Union Partners with Mahoning Valley Scrappers for 7 17 Financial Wellness Night at the Ballpark - Mahoning Valley Scrappers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.