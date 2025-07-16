7.16.2025: FC Tulsa vs. Monterey Bay FC - Game Highlights
July 16, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Boubacarr Diallo and Stefan Lukic scored 87 seconds apart early in the second half as FC Tulsa rallied for a 2-1 victory against Monterey Bay FC at ONEOK Field, extending the Scissortails' undefeated streak to eight games as the side moved top of the Western Conference at the midway point of its regular season.
