66ers to Present Fireworks Display

June 30, 2020 - California League (CalL) - Inland Empire 66ers News Release





We couldn't have imagined not celebrating our favorite holiday at the ballpark! So we reimagined it with attention to our new normal of social distancing. We are so excited to bring you THE ONLY firework show in the area, with a fun Drive-In, tailgate style show!

Huge THANK YOU to our sponsors Toyota of Redlands, San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, U.S. Army, and Thinkwise Credit Union for helping us bring our event to life!

We know there is no baseball, but we wanted to keep the tradition alive. You do not want to miss this!

Frequently Asked Questions

Q. Is the price point per person or per car?

A. Per car. Fit who you can in your car and come on down! Keep in mind the VIP option is food for 5 regardless of how many are in your car.

Q. Can we tailgate?

A. Of course! Come out hang out and enjoy the sunshine with your family and friends. Each space purchase comes with two spaces, one for your car, and one for you to set up chairs to hang out!

Q. Can we bring our own food?

A. Yes! Though we will have food trucks and a beer garden. Outside alcohol is prohibited, and please no glass.

Q. Can we BBQ?

A. Simple, yes.

Q. Do we have to wear a mask?

A. Masks are not required in your space. Though they are recommended in social spaces such as restrooms, and food truck areas. Please respect others health and safety and abide by social distancing rules.

Q. What time does the firework show start?

A. The firework show will start at 9:00 pm.

Q. Can I bring my own fireworks?

A. Absolutely no outside fireworks will be allowed.

