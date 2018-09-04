66ers Season Ends on Wrong End of Slugfest, Sweep

September 4, 2018 - California League (CalL) - Inland Empire 66ers News Release





Rancho Cucamonga, CA- The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino fell 15-11 to the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes on Labor Day to complete a four-game sweep and finish the season 67-73 overall and 34-36 in the second half. Inland Empire got a four-hit game from Brandon Marsh including two doubles and a homer (7th) while Jordan Zimmerman drilled a three-run shot, his 11th. David MacKinnon had three hits and a walk for in the loss. Carlos Salazar (0-3) took the loss on the mound for Inland Empire. Jordan Sheffield (1-3) was credited with the win with a scoreless seventh for Rancho Cucamonga (87-53, 52-18) while Connor Wong (19th) and Jared Walker (17th) each went deep. Omar Estevez notched four hits for the Quakes and finished the year on a 25-game hitting-streak. The Quakes finished the year 23-7 against Inland Empire including nine consecutive wins in the series in which they outscored the 66ers 100-36 over those games.

The 66ers open 2019 campaign on Thursday, April 4th at 7:05 pm at San Manuel Stadium. The contest can be heard live at 66ers.com.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from September 4, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.