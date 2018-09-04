Third Time's a Charm: Connor Grey Named Pitcher of the Week

VISALIA, CA - The Visalia Rawhide, in conjunction with the California League of Professional Baseball Clubs and Minor League Baseball, announced today that RHP Connor Grey has been named the California League Pitcher of the Week for the week of August 27-September 3.

Grey continued his strong stretch of work since the beginning of August, dominating the Stockton Ports Ballpark on September 1 over seven innings. For the second time in his last four starts, Grey allowed just one hit over seven shutout innings. He struck out nine and walked just one.

Overall, Grey finished the regular season with ten wins, tied with Rancho Cucamonga's Isaac Anderson for the league lead, going 10-9 with a 4.54 ERA that placed him sixth in the league. He also struck out 131 hitters over 140.2 innings.

Grey took his game to another level over his final six starts putting up a 1.98 ERA over 36.1 innings over August and one start in September. Over the span he struck out 40 and walked just nine while holding opponents to a 0.86 WHIP (Walks Plus Hits per Innings Pitched).

This is the third time this season that Grey has been named the California League Pitcher of the Week. He also earned the distinction on April 22, after striking out 12 Ports hitters in seven shutout innings, and on August 12 after he took a perfect game into the sixth and shut down Lake Elsinore over seven one-hit shutout innings. He was also named the Midwest League Pitcher of the Week on September 4, 2017 after he threw the first nine-inning perfect game in Kane County Cougars history.

Grey, 24, was originally drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the twentieth round of the 2016 draft from St. Bonaventure, where he finished his collegiate career by setting the school's single-season record for strikeouts.

The Rawhide claimed the North Division Second Half Championship for the first time since 2007 by defeating Stockton on September third. Visalia and Stockton will kick off the best-of-five North Division Championship Series Wednesday at Banner Island Ballpark.

The series will shift to Visalia on Friday, September 7 with first pitch set for 7 PM and postgame fireworks thanks to the Allen Law Firm. Game four of the series will also take place in Visalia on Saturday, September 8 if necessary. Tickets and more information are available on rawhidebaseball.com.

