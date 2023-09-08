6-Run Rally Leads PaddleHeads Past Range Riders

MISSOULA, MT- The Missoula PaddleHeads began their final home series of the regular season on Thursday night in the first game of a 3 game set opposite the Glacier Range Riders. This series could play a role in determining Missoula's opponent in the upcoming league playoffs. The Billings Mustangs would enter the night with the slight edge leading the 2nd half standings over the PaddleHeads by a Â1/2 game. However, Billings would fall Thursday leaving the door open for Missoula to get back to the top of the 2nd half standings. Thanks to a big 5th inning rally, the PaddleHeads would do just that.

After getting out the gates slowly, Missoula's offense would catch fire with a big push in the bottom of the 5th. The PaddleHeads would see 10 batters come to the plate as part of the rally as Missoula would take their first lead of the night. The PaddleHeads would score 7 unanswered runs combined in the 5th, and 6th to bring their lead to 6. Glacier would make things a bit dramatic in the 9th scoring 3 runs to cut into the lead but ultimately would fall shy of the mark in an 8-6 defeat. This loss in a way does benefit Glacier however as the Range Riders would be Missoula's opponent in the postseason if the PaddleHeads claim the 2nd half pennant in the North.

