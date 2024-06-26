6-run Giants 1st too much to overcome for Grizzlies in 8-4 defeat

San Jose, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (2-3, 40-30) were overpowered by the San Jose Giants (4-1, 41-29) 8-4 Wednesday afternoon from Excite Ballpark. Fresno dropped their third straight game overall, fourth consecutive contest to San Jose (9-8 Giants in season series this year) and to 10-5 in day affairs (7-2 on the road). The Grizzlies fell to 33-9 when scoring three or more runs (20-4 on the road), 16-5 when supplying 10 or more hits (9-2 away) and 5-8 on Wednesdays (1-6 on the road).

In the bottom of the first, the Giants brought 10 batters to the dish, taking a 6-0 lead. It was the biggest yielded inning allowed by the Grizzlies pitching staff this season. Cole Foster roped a double off the wall in right to start the frame and was followed by a Ty Hanchey single, moving Foster to third. Then, Bryce Eldridge yanked a double to right, which was mishandled by Felix Tena, permitting two runs to score. A Charlie Szykowny sacrifice fly to right plated Eldridge to make it 3-0 San Jose. Then, Cesar Quintas rocketed a solo shot to left, his fourth longball against Fresno and sixth homer overall on the season. The final two runs scored on a pair of singles by Lisbel Diaz and Nadir Lewis. The latter also had Tena's second error involved on the play.

Fresno cut into the deficit in the top of the second with a pair of runs. Jason Hinchman lifted a sacrifice fly to center and Darius Perry spanked a single to left. Perry halted a nine-game and 0-for-26 hitless streak with that single. San Jose lengthened their advantage to 7-2 in the bottom of the sixth when Diaz clobbered his first clout with the Giants. The Grizzlies provided two more runs in the top of the eighth, inching closer in the contest. Tena mustered a groundout to short, tallying Braylen Wimmer (who reached base twice). Hinchman logged Andy Perez with a missile single to center, his second RBI of the afternoon. In the bottom of the eight, Lewis added an insurance run with a single to right.

Overall, the Grizzlies offense recorded 10 hits with three batters attaining multi-hit games. Nick Gile, Hinchman and Perry were the hit recipients. Tevin Tucker reached base three times thanks to two walks. The Grizzlies lineup unfortunately hit into a season-high four double plays. Fresno righty Bryan Perez (3-3, loss) was shellacked for six runs (five earned) over three innings. Perez gave up seven hits and two walks while whiffing three. Stu Flesland III fanned four over three strong frames of action. Hunter Mann relished a 1-2-3 inning in his Grizzlies debut. Wuardo Fernandez wrapped up the bullpen for Fresno with an inning of work.

The Giants offense enjoyed five extra-base hits among their nine overall. Every San Jose starter found their way on at least one time. At the bottom of the order, Diaz and Lewis combined for four hits, three RBI and two runs scored. Giants' southpaw Esmerlin Vinicio (4-0, win) showed efficiency for five innings of two-run ball. Ryan Vanderhei dazzled for two scoreless frames in his Giants debut. Austin Strickland concluded the contest with two decent innings. The clubs continue their six-game set tomorrow evening from the South Bay.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- LF Jason Hinchman (2-3, 2 RBI)

- C Darius Perry (2-4, RBI)

- 2B Tevin Tucker (1-2, 2 BB)

Top Performers: San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants)

- LF Lisbel Diaz (2-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R)

- CF Nadir Lewis (2-4, RBI, CS)

- RF Cesar Quintas (1-4, HR, RBI, R)

On Deck:

Thursday, June 27, 2024 at 6:30 pm PT Fresno Grizzlies at San Jose Giants

Fresno LHP Austin Emener (1-4, 4.39) vs. San Jose RHP Josh Bostick (0-5, 5.16)

On That Fres-Not e:

Grizzlies' manager Steve Soliz was ejected in the top of the second by home plate umpire Joshua Runge on a hit-by-pitch call.

