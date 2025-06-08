Sports stats



6.8.2025: Carolina Ascent FC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC - Game Highlights

June 8, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)
A brace from Kiara Locklear, including the game-winner in the 120th minute, gave Fort Lauderdale United FC the 2-1 victory over Carolina Ascent FC to advance to the 2025 USL Super League Final.



