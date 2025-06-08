6.8.2025: Carolina Ascent FC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC - Game Highlights

June 8, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Carolina Ascent FC YouTube Video







A brace from Kiara Locklear, including the game-winner in the 120th minute, gave Fort Lauderdale United FC the 2-1 victory over Carolina Ascent FC to advance to the 2025 USL Super League Final.







USL Super League Stories from June 8, 2025

Carolina Ascent's Inaugural Season Comes to an End - Carolina Ascent FC

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.