6.8.2025: Carolina Ascent FC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC - Game Highlights
June 8, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Carolina Ascent FC YouTube Video
A brace from Kiara Locklear, including the game-winner in the 120th minute, gave Fort Lauderdale United FC the 2-1 victory over Carolina Ascent FC to advance to the 2025 USL Super League Final.
