Carolina Ascent's Inaugural Season Comes to an End

June 8, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Carolina Ascent FC suffered a loss tonight to Ft. Lauderdale United FC in their home playoff match, ending its historic inaugural season.

"My biggest takeaway from this season is a lot of optimism for the future. We've definitely instilled the winning culture and a winning team. From our ownership to our fans, to our front office, I feel like we are one of the better organizations in the USL Super League, and we'll be a frontrunner going forward," said Carolina Ascent Head Coach Philip Poole. "I can't wait to get going again."

Carolina Ascent's journey has solidified the team's place as a force in women's professional soccer. The team marked multiple historic firsts in the USL Super League's inaugural season, including:

First Goal, Clean Sheet & Victory (August 17, 2024)

First Olympico (Defender Renee Guion - September 6, 2024)

First Playoff Spot (April 26, 2025)

First Players' Shield (May 17, 2025)

First Golden Glove (Goalkeeper Meagan McClelland - June 1, 2025)

First Golden Playmaker (Midfielder Jill Aguilera - June 1, 2025)

Carolina Ascent also holds the record for the USL Super League's longest unbeaten streak of 11 games.

