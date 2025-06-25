6.25.2025: Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Indy Eleven - Game Highlights

June 25, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies YouTube Video







Blake Bodily, Nick Moon and Laurence Wyke scored second-half goals to rally the Tampa Bay Rowdies to a 3-1 victory against Indy Eleven at Al Lang Stadium, earning the Rowdies their second consecutive home win as recent arrival Luis Álvarez notched his first assist for the club.







