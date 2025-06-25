6.25.2025: Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Indy Eleven - Game Highlights
June 25, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Tampa Bay Rowdies YouTube Video
Blake Bodily, Nick Moon and Laurence Wyke scored second-half goals to rally the Tampa Bay Rowdies to a 3-1 victory against Indy Eleven at Al Lang Stadium, earning the Rowdies their second consecutive home win as recent arrival Luis Álvarez notched his first assist for the club.
Check out the Tampa Bay Rowdies Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 25, 2025
- LouCity Tops Loudoun for Third Time this Season in Remarkable Fashion - Louisville City FC
- Match Preview: Phoenix Rising at Texoma FC - Phoenix Rising FC
- Orange County SC Sign Former Scottish International Stephen Kelly - Orange County SC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tampa Bay Rowdies Stories
- Preview: Rowdies vs Indy
- Rowdies Fall 2-1 in Pittsburgh
- Rowdies Loan Nate Worth to New York Red Bulls II
- Preview: Rowdies at Pittsburgh
- Hilton Earns Team of the Week Honors