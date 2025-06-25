6.25.2025: Loudoun United FC vs. Louisville City FC - Game Highlights

June 25, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC YouTube Video







Jansen Wilson recorded a goal and assist while Carlos Moguel Jr. scored his first goal in the USL Championship to lead Louisville City FC to a 4-1 victory against Loudoun United FC at Segra Field as Loudoun suffered its first home loss of the season after being reduced to 10 players late in the first half.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 25, 2025

