6.25.2025: Loudoun United FC vs. Louisville City FC - Game Highlights
June 25, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Loudoun United FC YouTube Video
Jansen Wilson recorded a goal and assist while Carlos Moguel Jr. scored his first goal in the USL Championship to lead Louisville City FC to a 4-1 victory against Loudoun United FC at Segra Field as Loudoun suffered its first home loss of the season after being reduced to 10 players late in the first half.
