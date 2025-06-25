6.21.25: New Mexico United vs. San Antonio FC - Game Highlights
June 25, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Luiz Fernando and Marlon Vargas both scored in second-half stoppage time to lift New Mexico United to a 4-2 victory against San Antonio FC at Isotopes Park after San Antonio was reduced to 10 men late in regulation when Luis Paredes was sent off for his second yellow card of the game.
