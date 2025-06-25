6.21.25: New Mexico United vs. San Antonio FC - Game Highlights

June 25, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United YouTube Video







Luiz Fernando and Marlon Vargas both scored in second-half stoppage time to lift New Mexico United to a 4-2 victory against San Antonio FC at Isotopes Park after San Antonio was reduced to 10 men late in regulation when Luis Paredes was sent off for his second yellow card of the game.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 25, 2025

