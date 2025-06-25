6.21.2025: Birmingham Legion FC vs. Oakland Roots SC - Game Highlights

Sports stats

June 25, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Kai Greene scored the only goal from the penalty spot as Oakland Roots SC took a 1-0 victory against Birmingham Legion FC at Protective Stadium, earning recently-appointed Head Coach Benny Feilhaber his first win as Roots' manager.
