6.21.2025: Birmingham Legion FC vs. Oakland Roots SC - Game Highlights

June 25, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC YouTube Video







Kai Greene scored the only goal from the penalty spot as Oakland Roots SC took a 1-0 victory against Birmingham Legion FC at Protective Stadium, earning recently-appointed Head Coach Benny Feilhaber his first win as Roots' manager.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 25, 2025

