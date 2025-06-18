6.18.2025: Forward Madison FC vs. Westchester SC - Game Highlights
June 18, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Westchester SC broke its eight-game winless streak in league play as goals from Prince Saydee and Juan Carlos Obregón Jr. earned a 2-1 comeback win over Forward Madison FC after Garrett McLaughlin scored his first goal for the hosts from the penalty spot at Breese Stevens Field.
