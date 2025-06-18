6.18.2025: Forward Madison FC vs. Westchester SC - Game Highlights

June 18, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC YouTube Video







Westchester SC broke its eight-game winless streak in league play as goals from Prince Saydee and Juan Carlos Obregón Jr. earned a 2-1 comeback win over Forward Madison FC after Garrett McLaughlin scored his first goal for the hosts from the penalty spot at Breese Stevens Field.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 18, 2025

