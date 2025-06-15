6.15.2025: Westchester SC vs. AV Alta FC - Game Highlights
June 15, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Westchester SC YouTube Video
AV ALTA FC stretches unbeaten streak to club-record six matches across all competitions, scores five unanswered goals to defeat Westchester SC at The Stadium at Memorial Field, 5-2, as Jerry Desdunes, Osvaldo Lay, Emmanuel Alaribe, Eduardo Blancas, Sebastian Cruz all find the back of the net in visitors' largest-ever victory.
Check out the Westchester SC Statistics
