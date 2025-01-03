5th Annual Micah Hyde Charity Softball Game Returns to Sahlen Field, May 4

On Sunday, May 4, the only place Bills fans will want to be is Sahlen Field in Buffalo for the return of the 5th Annual Micah Hyde Charity Softball Game as the Bills Defense and Offense square off in a Game and Home Run Derby to benefit the Imagine for Youth Foundation.

Tickets for this year's event will be just $35 each (no price increase) and will go on sale on Tuesday, February 4th (10 a.m.) on Bisons.com and at the Sahlen Field Box Office. A limited number of VIP Tickets will also be available for purchase. The game's event producer is TEAM LAMMI, a full-service Milwaukee sports marketing and entertainment agency.

"I am very excited to bring back the softball game as it is a great opportunity to spend time with teammates while also raising money for some amazing organizations in the Western New York community," said Micah Hyde. "I am thrilled this year to be able to target money raised at the game to even more of my teammates and their foundations, which support vital causes throughout the Buffalo area. We will continue to work together as a team, with the support of Bills Mafia, to lift up the region."

A fun-filled afternoon at the ballpark for Bills fans, the 5th Annual Micah Hyde Charity Softball Game features a showdown between the team's offensive and defensive players for the ultimate off-season bragging rights. Last year, the Bills Offense finally snapped the Defense's three-year reign with a 10-9 victory thanks to multi-home run performances from quarterbacks Josh Allen and Mitch Trubisky. The afternoon also includes a pregame Home Run Derby, which was won for the third time last season by Allen.

Each year, the Micah Hyde Charity Softball Game raises essential funds for the Imagine for Youth Foundation, which works to support underprivileged youth sports initiatives in the Greater Buffalo area. With the support of Bills Fans, last year's game raised $625,000. This year's efforts will not only benefit the Imagine for Youth Foundation but also several of the great causes championed by Micah's teammates on the Buffalo Bills.

For more information about the event, fans should visit Bisons.com/HydeSoftball. Fans can also find out more about the Imagine for Youth Foundation at ImagineForYouth.org.

About TEAM LAMMI

TEAM LAMMI is a full-service sports marketing and entertainment agency. For the past 25 years, it has built a powerful brand, specializing in Talent, Events, Advertising and Media. Its team of industry experts help elevate clients on and off the field. The firm represents several current and former professional athletes, including Green Bay Packers legends Donald Driver, Jordy Nelson and Mason Crosby, along with Olympics star Bonnie Blair. It has planned and executed the Green Bay Charity Softball game for 24 years and also works on charity softball games in Kansas City and Oconomowoc. It has produced the highly rated "Inside the Huddle" television show with a focus on Green Bay football for more than two decades, along with "Wisconsin Huddle" and its newest show, "Kansas City Huddle." For more information, contact Brian Lammi at blammi@teamlammi.com or visit https://www.team-lammi.com.

