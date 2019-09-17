"50 Summers" Selected for 14th Annual Baseball Film Festival at National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum

PAPILLION, Neb. - 50 Summers - A Documentary About Minor League Baseball, featuring the Omaha Storm Chasers, has been selected for participation in the Fourteenth Annual Baseball Film Festival on September 21 at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, New York. The documentary is produced by Hurrdat Films.

"The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum is baseball's most hallowed ground and for the Omaha Storm Chasers to be there, even for one day, is remarkable," said Storm Chasers President and General Manager Martie Cordaro. "This selection proves just how 'baseball' this film truly is. Furthermore, it was professional baseball that put Omaha on the baseball map way back to Rosenblatt Stadium opening for the Omaha Cardinals, which later set the stage for the Omaha Royals in 1969."

"This is incredible," said 50 Summers director Dan Napoli. "I can't believe something we've created is going to play at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. I think it just says that the story of Omaha - and Minor League Baseball - is connecting with people."

Earlier this month, 50 Summers earned Best in Show honors and the Best Director - Documentary Feature Award for Director Dan Napoli at the 2019 Austin Revolution Film Festival. Thus far, 50 Summers has received nearly two dozen laurels from film festivals across the United States, including California, Kansas City, Dallas/Fort Worth, Omaha, and Utah. The full-length documentary has earned eight wins for Best Documentary.

Narrated by comedian and avid Kansas City Royals fan Rob Riggle, 50 Summers follows the evolution of minor league baseball over the last half century through the ups and downs of the Omaha franchise, and embeds with the Storm Chasers front office staff on Opening Day as they kick off their historical 50th season as affiliate of the Kansas City Royals, the longest in Triple-A baseball.

The film features interviews with important voices and a who's who of minor league baseball, including former minority owner Warren Buffett, Baseball Hall of Famer and Omaha Royals alum George Brett, current Kansas City Royals left fielder and Omaha native Alex Gordon, Omaha's first manager Jack McKeon, front office legend Bob Quinn, and Jesse Cuevas, the iconic groundskeeper at Rosenblatt Stadium.

Minor League Baseball President and CEO Pat O'Conner and Pacific Coast League President Branch R. Rickey are amongst over a dozen Minor League front office executives and journalists appearing to discuss the evolution of the Minor League Baseball business, and Omaha's place in it.

The trailer for the film can be viewed. More information on "50 Summers" can be found at www.50summers.com, or on social media at www.facebook.com/50Summers and www.twitter.com/50summers.

