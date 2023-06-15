5-Run Fresno 6th Flexes Them Past Inland Empire 5-3

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (32-27) beat the Inland Empire 66ers (28-28) 5-3 Wednesday night from Chukchansi Park. Fresno extended their winning streak to a season-high six games and have won nine of their last 10 overall. The Grizzlies improved to 11-3 at home against the California League South Division and 18-13 in one or two-run affairs.

Inland Empire snuck ahead 3-0 with a run in the third and two more in the fourth. Ronaldo Flores laced a single to center, scoring Jadiel Sanchez, who smoked a triple. Christian Sepulveda brought home Jorge Ruiz and Mike Peabody with a single to left. Sepulveda and Ruiz recorded two hits each while Flores notched three hits.

The Grizzlies rumbled ahead with a five-run sixth inning off of 66ers lefty Dylan Phillips (2-2, loss). Robby Martin led off the frame with a solo shot to dead center. It was Martin's fifth homer of the season, ending his evening a triple shy of the cycle. After two hit-by-pitches and a walk, Bryant Betancourt roped a ground-rule double to right, adding a pair of runs. Jesus Bugarin and Jesus Ordonez spanked RBI singles to wrap up the inning. Four of the five runs came on first pitch hits.

Fresno starter Albert Pacheco (1-1) earned the win after six innings of three-run ball. He scattered seven hits and one walk while fanning six. Carlos Torres and Carson Skipper mustered their fifth holds of the year after scoreless outings. Austin Becker secured his second save, keeping his ERA spotless. Inland Empire starter Walbert Urena tossed five shutout frames, striking out six.

The Grizzlies have now won the first two games against the 66ers in all three of their all-time series matchups. The clubs are back in action Thursday evening from Chukchansi Park.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- RF Robby Martin (3-4, HR, 2B, RBI, R)

- 1B Bryant Betancourt (1-3, 2B, 2 RBI, R, BB)

- C Jesus Ordonez (2-3, RBI)

Top Performers: Inland Empire 66ers (Los Angeles Angels)

- C Ronaldo Flores (3-3, 2B, RBI)

- 3B Christian Sepulveda (2-4, 2 RBI, CS)

- RF Jadiel Sanchez (1-3, 3B, R)

On Deck:

66ers

(Home) Inland Empire RHP Jorge Marcheco (5-3, 2.72) vs. Fresno LHP Michael Prosecky (4-3, 4.30) 6:50 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTES:

The teams combined for five double plays, the most turned by both clubs this season.

The last play of the game was a strikeout, batters' interference.

